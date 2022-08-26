Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 9,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 492,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $722.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

Nkarta ( NASDAQ:NKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $79,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, VP Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $79,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Trager sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,875.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,733 shares of company stock worth $369,787 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 735.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

