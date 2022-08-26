NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NKE opened at $113.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

