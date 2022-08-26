NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $368,315.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.60 or 0.00781599 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016521 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
