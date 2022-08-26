Nexus Price Reaches $0.0527 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Nexus has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $26,682.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.
About Nexus
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
