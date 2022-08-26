Nexus Price Reaches $0.0527 (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Nexus has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $26,682.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

