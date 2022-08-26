Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Update

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the July 31st total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Nexans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nexans from €83.00 ($84.69) to €80.00 ($81.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexans currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Get Nexans alerts:

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXPRF remained flat at $82.65 during trading on Thursday. Nexans has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $104.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27.

About Nexans

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. It operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment provides cabling systems and smart energy solutions for buildings, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructures, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.