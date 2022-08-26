Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Shares of Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 155394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Newcrest Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

