New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
New World Development Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of New World Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
About New World Development
