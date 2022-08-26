New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

New World Development Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of New World Development stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.62. 1,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. New World Development has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

