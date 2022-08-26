Netrum (NTR) One Day Volume Tops $15.00

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $37,535.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00232867 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Profile
Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
