NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70-6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.71 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 4.4 %

NTAP traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $75.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.98. NetApp has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.80.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.