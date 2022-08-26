NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp updated its Q2 guidance to $1.28-1.38 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

NetApp Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. NetApp has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTAP. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

