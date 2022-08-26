Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives $55.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €40.00 ($40.82) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Neste Oyj from €50.00 ($51.02) to €57.00 ($58.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €53.00 ($54.08) to €55.00 ($56.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Neste Oyj from €51.00 ($52.04) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $32.68.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

