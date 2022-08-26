NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $11.09. 6,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,843,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NeoGenomics Trading Down 5.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

