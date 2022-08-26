Needham & Company LLC Lowers Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRXT. Maxim Group downgraded Clarus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.44. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clarus Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRXT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 824.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 167,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 334.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 131,292 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 252.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares during the period. 19.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.