Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.72 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0367 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $15,254.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,162,244 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.