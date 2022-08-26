Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.11

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.11 and traded as low as $7.61. Natuzzi shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 2,328 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi Stock Down 10.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $78.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.