Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,154 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 752,245 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $19.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products
Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile
Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.