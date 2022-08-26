Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Buys 1,154 Shares of Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $11,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 752,245 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.79. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.3% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,245,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after buying an additional 235,375 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 112,502 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

