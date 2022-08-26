Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE NGS opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 1.52. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,668,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,918 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $58,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 511,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,668,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,405 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $33,694.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,982.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $107,044 over the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $161,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

