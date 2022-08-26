National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,387 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $35.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

The firm has a market capitalization of $882.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,419,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

