National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 2,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 25,387 shares.The stock last traded at $35.32 and had previously closed at $35.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $882.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at National Research

Institutional Trading of National Research

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $8,869,608.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Research by 27.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of National Research by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of National Research by 4.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Research by 9.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.