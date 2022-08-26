National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.85-$5.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.6 %

NFG traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.21. 418,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,591. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $238,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.