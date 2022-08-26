National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target to C$18.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 4.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

