Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $130,291.00 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nasdaq alerts:

On Friday, June 24th, Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $187.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Shares of Nasdaq are scheduled to split on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $223,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 135.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after purchasing an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $189.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $239.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.