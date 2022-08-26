Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,010.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $32,219.12 and approximately $3,010.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000194 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,235,615 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

