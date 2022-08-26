Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Shares Down 3.1%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.28. Approximately 14,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 318,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Nano Labs Stock Up 2.1 %

Nano Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit (IC) design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as rendering technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.