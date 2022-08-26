Namecoin Price Tops $1.04 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $5,075.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,647.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.16 or 0.00577121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00254685 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018774 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

