Nafter (NAFT) Achieves Market Cap of $618,532.95

Nafter (NAFT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Nafter has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nafter coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $618,532.95 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00765302 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00016222 BTC.
Nafter Coin Profile
Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.
Buying and Selling Nafter
