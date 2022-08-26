MyNeighborAlice One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.60 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00010445 BTC on exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $69.60 million and approximately $39.60 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004591 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00128727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00078813 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars.

