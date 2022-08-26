My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $1.73 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.57 or 0.00805523 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016928 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet.

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

