Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,238.02

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,238.02 ($14.96) and traded as high as GBX 1,269.15 ($15.34). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,268 ($15.32), with a volume of 87,154 shares changing hands.
Murray International Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,220.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,239.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.90%.
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
