Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,326,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA stock opened at $297.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.24 and a 52-week high of $303.09.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.68%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

