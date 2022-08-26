MultiVAC (MTV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $390,557.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. MultiVAC has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $390,557.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,483.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003810 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002496 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00128706 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00032152 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00083102 BTC.
MultiVAC Coin Profile
MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.
MultiVAC Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
