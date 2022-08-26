MultiVAC (MTV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $390,557.00

MultiVAC (MTV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. MultiVAC has a market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $390,557.00 worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One MultiVAC coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MultiVAC Coin Profile

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MultiVAC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MultiVAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

