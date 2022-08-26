Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Movado Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Movado Group has a payout ratio of 34.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of MOV traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.15. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Movado Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 43,662 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Featured Articles

