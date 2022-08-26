Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Shares of Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFFGet Rating) dropped 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Mount Logan Capital from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Mount Logan Capital Company Profile



Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

