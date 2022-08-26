Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.32 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $248.32. The company had a trading volume of 801,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $287.11.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total value of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock valued at $51,833,556. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 816,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,275,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

