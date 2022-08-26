Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Stock Price Down 4%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCYGet Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 5.25%.

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries SA engages in oil refining and oil products trading in Greece and internationally. It operates through four segments: Refining Activity, Fuels' Marketing Activity, Power & Gas, and Other. The company produces and sells liquid fuels, lubricants, and asphalt for transportation, industrial, and household use.

