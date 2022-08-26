Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 76.2% in August

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the July 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MGRUF stock remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

Featured Stories

