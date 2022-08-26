Morgan Stanley Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $130.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $79.03 and a 52-week high of $357.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of -0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,753.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total transaction of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $262,372.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,753.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,523 shares of company stock worth $4,653,294. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
