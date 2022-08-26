Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHVS. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pharvaris from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pharvaris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Pharvaris alerts:

Pharvaris Stock Performance

PHVS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $312.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Pharvaris Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.