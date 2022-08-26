Monolith Price Up 4.9% This Week (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.0789 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $667.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00032791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00080178 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

