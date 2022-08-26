Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.80 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.36 or 0.00715150 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $79.93 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 84.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000181 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Monero
XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,165,833 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
