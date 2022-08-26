Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,361,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

