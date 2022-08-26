Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.21.

MNTV stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Erika H. James sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $43,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,153.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,983 shares of company stock worth $496,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

