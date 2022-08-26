Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 7,185 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.4% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,994,459,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,564,786,000 after purchasing an additional 601,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.05. 138,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,600,866. The stock has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

