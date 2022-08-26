Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,750 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 186.1% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,628,000 after buying an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Mastercard by 23.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

NYSE MA traded down $9.06 on Friday, hitting $335.61. 40,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $337.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

