Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,400 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after buying an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $5.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,626. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

