Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 102 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,878 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.47. 36,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $190.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

