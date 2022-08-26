Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 2.0% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.67. 18,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.03. The company has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

