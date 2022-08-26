Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after acquiring an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,380,929,000 after acquiring an additional 930,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.78.

Netflix Stock Down 3.6 %

Netflix stock traded down $8.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $225.66. 75,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,454. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

