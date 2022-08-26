Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.28. The stock had a trading volume of 46,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.14.

