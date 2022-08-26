Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 71,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 624,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 67,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,439,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

